It looks like a Frank Ocean and Justice collaboration could be happening

Mike D of The Beastie Boys confirmed the news...

It looks like a new collaboration between Frank Ocean and Justice is on the way next year.

Speaking on Beats 1, Mike D of the Beastie Boys seemingly confirmed the news after he revealed that he’d heard a couple of “sneak previews” of music the French electronic duo were working on for 2020 whilst he was in Paris with the other members of the group. “They were really, really good,” Mike D added.

He then added: “There’s a track that’s coming down next year, Frank Ocean and Justice,” Mike D revealed. “It’s wicked,” he joked, in a mock English accent.

You can see the clip below.

Last month (October 17), Justice were the surprise headliners at Ocean‘s inaugural club night, PrEP+ in New York City. The event promised the booking of “globally celebrated DJs” ahead of the French electronic duo’s surprise headline set.

The event later came under criticism from members of the LGBTQ+ community after the event was billed as “a homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) – which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk – had been invented in that era.”

In his post, Ocean responds to rumours that the invite-only party was funded by Gilead Sciences, the manufactures of PrEP – a HIV prevention drug and the club night’s namesake. Ocean dismissed the claims and apologised for any offence the event caused in a lengthy Tumblr post.

Last week (November 2), Ocean released a surprise new track, ‘In My Room’, via Apple Music. This latest material follows recent single ‘DHL’, released October 20, as well as an untitled Skepta collaboration.

Ocean’s forthcoming new album is apparently being influenced by club music, and approaches themes of “strength and vulnerability,” the singer said in a rare recent interview.