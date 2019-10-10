It looks like Harry Styles is teasing his new album

Do You Know Who You Are?

Harry Styles is seemingly teasing his next album, after eagle-eyed fans spotted a series of mysterious billboards across the globe.

Posting on Twitter, fans shared photos of the huge signs – each with the words “DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?” written on them.

Although there’s no mention of Styles’ name, they feature the acronym TPWK. It translates to ‘Treat People With Kindness’ – the message which Styles frequently promoted through merchandise on his last tour.

The billboards are also adorned with the logo of Columbia Records, Styles’ label since 2016.

It’s in line with Styles’ own cryptic activity too, after he tweeted the word ‘Do’ last weekend, resulting in mass confusion.

Last month, Styles discussed how he took magic mushrooms while recording the upcoming record – which led him to bite off the end of his tongue.

Describing the psychedelic sessions at Malibu’s Shangri-La studios, Styles told Rolling Stone: “Did a lot of mushrooms in here. “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine.

“We’d just turn the speakers into the yard. This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”

In a three star review of Styles’ self-titled 2017 debut record, NME described it as “a not-that-bad-actually mish-mash of Los Angeles’ style classic rock and ballads”.

“The fans will of course be over the moon with this collection of radio-friendly rockers and heartstring tugging balladry, and everyone else?,” NME wrote. “Well, they’ll be pleasantly surprised – if not a little taken aback at just how many tricks he’s pinched from other artists.”