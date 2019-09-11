It looks like Liam Gallagher is set to appear at this weekend’s The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival

"Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday"

Liam Gallagher looks to have announced himself for this weekend’s Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival in Birmingham.

The festival, featuring Primal Scream, Anna Calvi, Slaves, The Streets’ Mike Skinner and more, celebrates the new series of the show which is currently airing.

Now, in a reply to an Instagram post from the festival promoting this weekend’s events, Liam has replied, simply saying “Looking forward to seeing you on Saturday”. View the post and comment below.

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival takes place in the Digbeth area of Birmingham across this weekend (September 14 + 15).

Speaking to NME about the event, writer Steven Knight said: “The funny thing about Digbeth is that it feels pretty ‘Peaky’ already! It’s a suburb not far from the city centre that survived the Second World War and the city planners. It’s got a lot of Victorian industrial building stock. There are big warehouses and it’s still got that feel. To me, it feels like Tribeca before it became Tribeca. We’re going to take over these streets for two days and turn it into a celebration of what it was 100 years ago and what it is now.”

The music for the new series of Peaky Blinders has been composed by Anna Calvi and NME spoke to her about the experience.

“It’s incredible to be part of something like this,” Calvi told NME. “It’s a whole new thing for me, but it felt completely natural. Bizarrely, I feel like I can really relate to the characters. It was a really good fit.

“I’ve always loved the show – everything about the way that they dress, the music that they feature, how strong the characters are and how filmic it is. It’s just much better than most things you see on TV.”

Another indie icon also involved in the new series is Savages singer Jehnny Beth, who announced her solo career with music appearing in the show.

“I’ve always been a fan of the show. I knew that Cillian was a fan [of Savages] as well,” she told NME of the move in a new interview.

“They were looking for a track and I was in the studio working,” Beth said. “They were branching out to other people and they thought about me. I was working on something that turned out to be a really good match.”

Also confirmed for The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Fesival is a Fan Q&A with Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby) and Paddy Considine (Father John Hughes) all in attendance.

Liam Gallagher releases new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ next week. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Jordan Bassett says the album is “a classic sequel that adds depth of character that is “best when he’s introspective”.