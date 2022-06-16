LOONA add four new shows to sold-out North American tour

LOONA have added four new shows to their sold-out North American tour, ‘LOONATHEWORLD’.

Earlier today (June 16), K-pop PR company MyMusicTaste took to social media to announce that “due to overwhelming demand” the K-pop girl group would be bringing the North American leg of their upcoming world tour to four new cities.

The girl group are now set to play in three more US cities – namely Atlanta, Dallas and Houston and Mexico City – as well as a sole stop in Mexico City, Mexico, which will wrap up the tour. This comes after LOONA sold out all 10 previously announced shows across nine American cities.

ORBIT!💫

Thank you so much for your love and support towards the 2022 LOONA 1st World Tour : [LOONATHEWORLD]!

Due to overwhelming demand, 4 additional shows have been added to America! ▶️Atlanta

▶️Dallas

▶️Houston

▶️Mexico City*

🎟️Tickets for 3 US cities open June 16, 8:00AM KST pic.twitter.com/mkwKiMqN9R — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) June 15, 2022

Tickets for the Atlanta, Dallas and Houston shows are now currently on sale via Ticketmaster, while tickets for the Mexico City stop will be made available for purchase from June 23 at midnight KST onwards through the same site. The additional dates and venues are as follows:

August 2022

23 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy

25 – Dallas, Music Hall at Fair Park

26 – Houston, 713 Music Hall

28 – Mexico City, Pepsi Hall

The ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour was first announced earlier this month via the group’s social media pages, and will begin with a two-night performance at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern in August.

The ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour will mark LOONA’s first-ever world tour and concerts outside of Seoul since the group made their official debut in 2018. More details about the rest of their world tour have yet to be announced, but are expected in the coming weeks.

However, bandmate Chuu will to not be joining the rest of the group on the tour, with Blockberry Creative explaining that this was due to “scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance throughout the rest of the year”.

Meanwhile, the 12-piece are currently gearing up to release a summer special mini-album ‘Flip That’, which will be LOONA’s first release of the year, as well as the long-awaited follow-up to their 2021 mini-album ‘[&]’. Watch the trailer for their comeback here.