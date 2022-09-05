LOONA’s Choerry to sit out upcoming Europe tour due to health concerns

LOONA vocalist and dancer Choerry will not be participating in the European leg of the girl group’s ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour.

On September 3, concert organisers MyMusicTaste announced on Twitter that Choerry will not be able to participate in LOONA’s upcoming concerts in Europe this month, citing concerns surrounding the singer’s health.

“We deeply regret to announce that LOONA member Choerry will not be able to participate in the Europe leg of the tour due to health reasons,” it said. “As her well-being is of the highest priority, she will be taking the time to fully rest and recover.”

<TOUR NOTICE📄> Regarding 2022 LOONA 1st World Tour : [LOONATHEWORLD] in EUROPE.#Orbit, please read the full notice regarding Choerry’s participation in the Europe leg of the tour. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/EI6vyNvjxY — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) September 3, 2022

As of writing, the nature of Choerry’s health issues have not been revealed. However, the idol previously sat out of the group’s Houston concert last month due to body aches and cold symptoms, per MyMusicTaste.

Consequently, only 10 of the group’s 12 members are set to appear at their concerts in Europe. LOONA’s label Blockberry Creative announced back in June that vocalist Chuu would not be joining the act on tour due to scheduling conflicts.

LOONA’s European tour kicks off on September 6 in Warsaw, Poland. The girl group will perform at a total of five cities in Europe over the following 10 days.

Fans of the girl group have voiced their concerns surrounding LOONA’s tour schedule after a string of absences and injuries over the North American leg of their tour, which concluded late last month in Mexico City. NME has since reached out to MyMusicTaste for comment.

LOONA’s Mexico show had ended with only eight members of the group on stage, after member Yeojin collapsed after a performance, while Choerry and Olivia Hye appeared to be absent from the concert. The group’s leader, HaSeul, has also been spotted wearing an arm sling in Mexico, as well as several other stops of the tour.