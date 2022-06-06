LOONA’s Chuu will not join the girl group on their upcoming world tour 

Blockberry Creative has announced that LOONA member Chuu will not be joining the girl group on their forthcoming ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour.

On June 3, the agency briefly announced via LOONA’s official fan café site that Chuu would not be taking part in the girl group’s forthcoming world tour, citing “scheduled activities” for the singer that will render her unable to join the group.

“Due to scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance throughout the rest of the year, LOONA’s Chuu will not be participating in the 2022 LOONA 1st World Tour ‘LOONATHEWORLD’,” wrote Blockberry Creative, as translated by Soompi.

The ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour is set to take place this August across nine North American cities, including San Francisco, New York and more. Originally set to kick off on August 2 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the group have since announced an additional show on August 1 due to overwhelming demand.

LOONA’s upcoming world tour will be their first-ever since their official debut in 2018. The tour will be preceded by the release of their summer special mini-album ‘Flip That’, due out later this month. The long-awaited record is set to arrive nearly a full year after the release of the girl group’s June 2021 mini-album ‘[&]’.

‘Flip That’ was first announced last week, following the finale of Queendom 2, where the group released their new original song, ‘Pose’, and ultimately came in second place after WJSN. Other contestants on the show included Hyolyn, VIVIZ, Brave Girls and Kep1er.