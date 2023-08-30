Ex-LOONA member Chuu to make long-awaited solo debut in October

Former LOONA member Chuu will soon be making her solo debut.

On August 29, Sports DongAh reported that the K-pop idol was gearing up to make her solo debut. The news was later confirmed by her agency, ATRP, which said that Chuu is “preparing to release a solo album in October”.

The upcoming release will mark Chuu’s first solo music since her firing from girl group LOONA in late 2022 by her former agency Blockberry Creative. The entertainment company had accused the singer of “violent language and misuse of power”, which she later refuted on Instagram.

Chuu then filed a lawsuit to suspend her contract with Blockberry Creative in January, and was subsequently granted a provisional injunction.

The lawsuit was concluded earlier this month, when the Seoul Northern District court officially nullified her contract with the agency. Blockberry Creative was also ordered to bear the full costs of the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, LOONA bandmates Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon and Hyeju are preparing to make their debut as Loossemble, a portmanteau of “LOONA” and “assemble” in September under new agency CTDENM. Following their first release, the quintet will also be embarking on their first US tour later that month.

LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle also recently made their first comeback in six years, with members Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry now signed to Jaden Jeong-led agency Modhaus. Members Heejin and Haseul are also signed to the label, and all five members’ solo and group endeavours will be released under the ARTMS project.