LOONA’s Chuu to sit out of upcoming concert due to health issues

Chuu of LOONA will not be performing at the group’s upcoming concert because of health reasons.

Earlier today (February 8), Blockberry Creative announced that the vocalist will be absent from the girl group’s ‘LOOΠΔ Concert 2022 [LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM]’, which takes place on February 11 and 12. The agency wrote that the decision had been made due to “health reasons”, but did not specify Chuu’s condition.

“We believe that the health of the artist is the top priority. After a deep discussion with Chuu herself and the other LOONA members, we have decided [that Chuu will not] attend the concert this time,” the company wrote on LOONA’s official fan cafe website, as archived by user orrery_nim on Twitter. “We ask for your love and support for Chuu’s full recovery.”

In the same announcement, the agency added that ticket holders would be entitled to a full refund with no cancellation fee should they choose to cancel their tickets following the news of the idol’s absence.

‘LOOΠΔ Concert 2022 [LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM]’ will be the girl group’s third headlining live concert, and their first in-person concert in three years, following their 2019 ‘LOOΠΔ Concert [LOOΠΔVERSE]’ and 2018 ‘LOONAbirth’ debut concert. The upcoming two-day event will also be available to stream online.

Last September, several South Korean news outlets reported that LOONA’s agency Blockberry Creative was allegedly facing debts amounting to “billions of won”, potentially putting the group’s future at risk.

Blockberry Creative’s reported financial position includes payments to several external contractors, among them are stylists as well as personnel crucial for the production of LOONA’s music, who have allegedly worked for months “without compensation”. It is currently unclear how Blockberry Creative’s alleged financial situation will affect LOONA’s future moving forward.