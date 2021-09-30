LOONA fans ask Elon Musk to “save” the group

Fans of girl group LOONA have turned to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a bid to save the K-pop act.

Earlier this week, South Korean news outlet reported that LOONA’s agency Blockberry Creative was allegedly facing debts amounting to “billions of won”, potentially putting the group’s future at risk. LOONA fans (also known as Orbits) since taken to Twitter to ask the billionaire tech entrepreneur to “save” and “fund” the girl group.

Notably, Elon Musk, who is currently the richest person in the world with a net worth of USD202.2billion per Forbes’ ‘The World’s Real-Time Billionaires’ list as at 5pm KST on September 3, had previously shown love to the girl group in 2018.

At the time, the businessman tweeted about the group in response to a post by his then-partner, singer-songwriter Grimes, who has been promoting her collaboration with LOONA sub-unit yyxy on ‘love4eva’.

Additionally, Grimes had previously alleged that LOONA member Gowon was the godmother of the couple’s son, X Æ A-12, as archived by Koreaboo. Check out some of the fans’ tweets to Musk below.

Blockberry Creative’s reported financial position includes payments to several external contractors, among them are stylists as well as personnel crucial for the production of LOONA’s music, who have allegedly worked for months “without compensation”.

It is currently unclear how Blockberry Creative’s alleged financial situation will affect LOONA’s future moving forward. In June, LOONA released their fourth mini-album ‘[&]’ alongside the lead single ‘PTT (Paint The Town)’.

In a three-star review of ‘[&]’, NME’s Ruby C called the mini-album “points at a group that is unafraid to experiment with music, even if it doesn’t always work out”. She added that “this inclination to look beyond the routine will, undoubtedly, continue to set the girl group apart in the years to come.”