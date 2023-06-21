LOONA’s Haseul signs with Modhaus, joins ARTMS project

LOONA member Haseul has signed with Modhaus and joined bandmates Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry in the ARTMS project.

On the night of June 20 KST, Modhaus uploaded a video of Haeul applying her seal to her new contract with Modhaus while discussing her future activities under its ARTMS project. The video is titled ‘Who’s Next Girl?’, a call back to LOONA’s pre-debut rollout where a new member of the group was introduced monthly with solo releases.

Advertisement

The following morning (June 21), Modhaus released a statement officially announcing that it had signed an exclusive contract with the singer. “Haseul plans on carrying out scheduled activities as a member of the ARTMS project together with Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry,” it said.

“ARTMS project is currently communicating [with fans] through their official YouTube channel via Explore Logs,” the agency added said. Haseul’s move to Modhaus comes less than a week after she and LOONA bandmates Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye and Go Won had their contracts with previous agency Blockberry Creative suspended, making them the final members of the group to leave the company.

The Seoul Northern District court had previously denied the five members their requests to terminate their contracts with Blockberry Creative in January due to having made amendments to their contracts in the past. At the same time, members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry were granted contract terminations, and signed with Modhaus shortly after.

Haseul is now the fifth member of LOONA to join Modhaus, where her bandmates have spent the last few months releasing vlogs under the ARTMS project. LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle — formed by Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry — are also preparing to make a comeback, and have announced a European tour this August.

In an interview with NME, Modhaus CEO and former Blockberry Creative creative director Jaden Jeong shared plans to “continue the identity of LOONA”, though it is unclear if they will be able to continue using the group’s name in the future. For the time being, all of the LOONA members’ activities under Modhaus will be referred to as the ARTMS project or strategy, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, Artemis.

Meanwhile, members Hyunjin and Vivi, signed with new agency CTDENM earlier this month after filing to terminate their contracts with Blockberry Creative back in February.