LOONA’s Hyunjin and Vivi sign with new agency headed by former Blockberry Creative director

Hyunjin and Vivi of K-pop girl group LOONA have signed with a new agency, headed by former a Blockberry Creative director.

On June 12, newly founded entertainment agency CTDENM released a statement sharing that it had signed exclusive contracts with LOONA’s Hyunjin and Vivi. The news comes four months after it was reported that the two idols had filed injunctions to suspend their contracts with agency Blockberry Creative.

Per Maeil Kyeongje, as translated by Soompi, CTDENM said: “We would like to thank Hyunjin and Vivi for joining us at this new starting point, and we will do our utmost in giving our unsparing support to these two artists in the future so that their talents can blossom even more beautifully.”

“We hope that you’ll take a fond interest in Hyunjin’s and Vivi’s futures, and we ask that you look forward to what CTDENM has in store as well,” it added.

The new agency is reportedly founded by Yoon Do-yeon, who had previously worked with LOONA while under Blockberry Creative as a director in its planning division. The report adds that Hyunjin and Vivi had signed with the new agency based on the long-standing relationship and trust they share with Yoon.

Back in January, LOONA members Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Gowon and Olivia Hye each requested injunctions to release them from their contracts with Blockberry Creative. The injunctions came shortly after the agency expelled member Chuu.

Among them, only Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry have been successful so far, with all four of them having since joined Modhaus, an agency run by former LOONA creative director Jaden Jeong and home to new K-pop girl group tripleS. In a recent exclusive interview with NME, Jeong revealed that the quartet have “already started recording” new music.