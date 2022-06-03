LOONA tease new music with mysterious teaser video, ‘The Journey’

K-pop girl group LOONA have released a mysterious new video that seems to hint a new music from the girl group.

Today (June 3), the 12-member group unveiled a cryptic trailer titled ‘The Journey’, which features lush flowers and grass growing on an empty, pastel-coloured train carriage. The clip ends with a mysterious release date of June 20 at 6pm KST.

According to a report from The Herald Pop, LOONA’s new video is a teaser for the girl group’s upcoming summer special mini-album ‘Flip That’. The upcoming release will be LOONA’s first release of the year, as well as the long-awaited follow-up to their 2021 mini-album ‘[&]’.

News of LOONA’s forthcoming return comes just a day after the finale of Queendom 2, the Mnet reality TV series which the girl group had competed in against K-pop acts such as Hyolyn, VIVIZ, WJSN, Brave Girls and Kep1er.

As part of the voting process to determine the final Queendom 2 winner, the contestants had released new original songs in advance in order for the steams to be counted towards the contestants’ final scores. LOONA’s release was the song ‘Pose’, which helped them come in second place on the show.

LOONA also recently announced the venues and dates for the North American leg of their forthcoming world tour, ‘LOONATHEWORLD’. The tour will begin in early August with a stop in Los Angeles, and is set to conclude later that same month with their final performance in New York City.