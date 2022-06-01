LOONA announce 2022 North American tour

K-pop girl group LOONA have announced the venues and dates for the North American leg of their forthcoming world tour, ‘LOONATHEWORLD’.

Today (June 1), the K-pop act took to social media to reveal that they are set to tour North America later this month. LOONA released a poster detailing the dates and venues for the upcoming tour, which will take place this August across nine American cities, including San Francisco, New York and more.

More details on how and where to purchase tickets are set to be revealed in the coming days. In addition, the group’s label Blockberry Creative also announced that tickets are set to go on sale on June 4 at midnight KST.

The tour will begin in early August with a stop in Los Angeles, and is set to conclude later that same month with their final performance in New York City. See the full list of dates for LOONA’s upcoming tour of North America below:

AUGUST 2022

2 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

4 – San Francisco, The Midway

6 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

8 – Kansas City, Uptown Theater

11 – Chicago, Radius Chicago

13 – Louisville, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

15 – Reading, Santander Arena

17 – Washington DC, MGM National Harbor

19 – New York, Palladium Times Square

The ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour will mark LOONA’s first-ever world tour and concerts outside of Seoul since the group made their official debut in 2018. More details about the rest of their world tour have yet to be announced, but are expected in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, LOONA are currently gearing up for the finale of Mnet’s idol survival reality series Queendom season two, in which they are currently starring as contestants. The final episode of Queendom 2 will air live on June 2 at 9:20pm KST.