LOONA’s Yeojin, Gowon and Olivia Hye reportedly sign with CTDENM

LOONA members Yeojin, Gowon and Olivia Hye have reportedly signed with the new K-pop agency CTDENM.

On July 5, South Korean news agency ETNews reported that LOONA’s Yeojin, Gowon and Olivia Hye have signed exclusive contracts with CTDENM, citing industry insiders. The news follows the trio’s recent departure from former agency Blockberry Creative.

While CTDENM has yet to comment on reports, the newly established agency had signed LOONA members Hyunjin and Vivi last month. The company is founded by Yoon Do-yeon, who previously worked with the girl group while under Blockberry Creative as a director in its planning division.

The news comes less than a month after the three members, along with bandmates Haseul and Yves, were released from their Blockberry Creative contracts upon winning their lawsuit against the agency.

Haseul has since joined Modhaus, led by the group’s former creative director Jaden Jeong, alongside members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry. The if news proves true, it will leave Yves as the only member of LOONA who has yet to find new representation.

Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry are set to make a comeback as LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle next week with a project titled ‘Version Up’. The trio have released a teaser video for ‘Air Force One’, which appears to be an upcoming song from the record, due out on July 12.

In an interview with NME, Modhaus’ Jeong shared plans to “continue the identity of LOONA”, though it is unclear if they will be able to continue using the group’s name in the future.