LOONA’s Yves reveals she is “meeting with many agencies”

LOONA member Yves has shared that she is still looking for a new agency to sign with.

On July 6, South Korean news outlet Hankook Ilbo published an interview with the K-pop idol regarding her future in the entertainment industry. In the interview, Yves shared that she is now living with her sister and has been working on writing music.

She then revealed that she has also been meeting with several entertainment companies in search of a new agency following her departure from Blockberry Creative in June.

Advertisement

“Because of circumstances I couldn’t control, there were things I wasn’t able to accomplish and while composing [music] and writing lyrics, I have a growing sense of wanting to create my own musical colour,” said the idol. “I don’t have an agency yet, but I am meeting with many agencies carefully and looking for a place where I can start afresh.”

Yves went on to voice her interest in pursuing acting in the future, saying: “Before debuting, I got to study acting very briefly and found it so charming. It’s a pity that I didn’t have many [acting] opportunities over the past few years, but I’d like to study acting diligently, so that I might be ready to expand into acting someday.”

While it is unclear if Yves intends to remain a member of LOONA moving forward, the idol also expressed her love and gratitude to her bandmates. “This feels cheesy even after so many years, but I love you, and I feel like I’ve only been able to become the person I am today because of [LOONA]. I’m so thankful.”

The news comes just a day after LOONA’s Yeojin, Gowon and Hyeju (formerly known as Olivia Hye) signed with new agency CTDENM yesterday (July 5). The trio join bandmates Hyunjin and Vivi under the label, which is founded by a former director of Blockberry Creative.

Meanwhile, members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry and Haseul have signed with Modhaus. The agency is led by Jaden Jeong, the group’s former creative director in the early days of their career. LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle – comprising Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry – are also set to make a comeback next week.

Chuu, who was expelled from LOONA by Blockberry Creative last November, has been active in the entertainment industry under BY4MSTUDIO throughout 2023. While the singer has yet to share her future plans with regards to the girl group, she had shared her support on Instagram after the last of the members won their lawsuit against their former agency last month.