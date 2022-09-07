LOONA’s Haseul to sit out of Europe tour as shoulder injury deteriorates

LOONA’s Haseul will not be joining the group on the upcoming European leg of the ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour.

Concert organisers MyMusicTaste announced on September 6 via Twitter that Haseul will be withdrawing from LOONA’s concerts in Europe this month, due to the deterioration of a current injury sustained to her shoulder. The European leg of the ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour began in Warsaw, Poland on September 6, and will see the girl group perform across a total of five cities over the following 10 days.

“Despite her ongoing shoulder injury and advice from the medical team to take a break, Haseul has been looking forward to meeting the fans in Europe and made the decision to head to Warsaw with the other members on the 4th to take part in the next leg of the tour,” the statement read.

“However, her shoulder pains have been consistent and rather than continuing on the Europe tour with a worsening shoulder injury, her health and treatment are a priority so it has been decided that it will be difficult for her to participate in the Europe tour.”

<TOUR NOTICE📄> Regarding 2022 LOONA 1st World Tour : [LOONATHEWORLD] in EUROPE.#Orbit, please read the full notice regarding HaSeul’s participation in the Europe leg of the tour. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/53sTthMDyG — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) September 6, 2022

MyMusicTaste assured fans that Haseul will be “taking the time to rest and recover so that she can meet Orbit [LOONA’s official fanbase] again in good health”. The announcement of Haseul’s absence from the girl group’s tour moving forward comes after she was recently spotted wearing an arm sling for a number of shows during the tour’s North American leg.

The news also arrives only two days after bandmate Choerry was also announced to be sitting out of the group’s tour of Europe due to unspecified health concerns. She previously sat out of LOONA’s Houston concert last month after experiencing body aches and cold symptoms, per MyMusicTaste.

As such, only nine out of LOONA’s 12 members will be appearing at their Europe concerts. LOONA’s label, Blockberry Creative, announced in June that main vocalist Chuu would not be joining the K-pop group on tour as a result of scheduling conflicts.

Fans of LOONA have since voiced their concerns over the group’s tour schedule after a series of absences and injuries over the tour’s North American leg, which concluded with a show in Mexico City last month. NME has since reached out to MyMusicTaste for comment.