Loossemble announce 2023 ‘LOONA Assemble: the US Debut Ceremony’ tour

Newly formed K-pop girl group Loossemble have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘LOONA Assemble: the US Debut Ceremony’ tour.

Loossemble, a portmanteau of “LOONA” and “assemble”, is a quintet that recently formed under CTDENM and features five LOONA members: Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon and Hyeju. The five K-pop idols had signed to the label in June and July, following their departure from former agency Blockberry Creative.

At midnight today (August 3), Loossemble and South Korean app Fromm Store announced the girl group’s upcoming 2023 ‘LOONA Assemble: the US Debut Ceremony’ tour. While dates have yet to be revealed, the tour will take the quintet to 10 cities across the US, including Atlanta, Houston, New York and more.

General tickets sales for Loossemble’s 2023 ‘LOONA Assemble: the US Debut Ceremony’ are set to go on sale this Friday (August 5) at 12pm KST / Thursday (August 4) at 11am EST.

Meanwhile, VIP Packages will be available from August 7 at 11am KST / August 8 at 10pm EST to August 9 at 11:59pm KST / 10:59am EST. More information about the tour, including ticket prices, venues and dates, are set to be released soon.

The dates for Loossemble’s 2023 US ‘LOONA Assemble: the US Debut Ceremony’ tour are:

TBC:

New York, New York

Reading, Pennsylvania

Washington, D.C.

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Houston, Texas

Forth Worth, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Los Angeles, California

Oakland, California

In other news, sub-unit Odd Eye Circle – featuring Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry — recently made their first comeback with ‘Version Up’ under Modhaus, the K-pop agency founded by former LOONA creative director Jaden Jeong.