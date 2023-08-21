Loossemble to make their official debut this September

New K-pop girl group Loossemble will make their official debut this September.

Loossemble, a portmanteau of “LOONA” and “assemble”, is a quintet that recently formed under CTDENM and features five LOONA members: Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon and Hyeju. The group were formed in late-July, following the five members’ departure from Blockberry Creative.

Yesterday (August 20), Loossemble released a trailer called ‘..searching for their friends’, which teased that the girl group would be releasing new music on September 15. The date coincides with the start of their upcoming 2023 US tour in New York.

According to CTDENM, Loossemble will “kick off their activities in the United States, then return to Korea to continue their official activities”, per Korea JoongAng Daily. The K-pop agency also said that there will be a “finale” in Korea following their US tour.

General tickets for Loossemble’s 2023 ‘LOONA Assemble: the US Debut Ceremony’ are on sale now, with most cities available from Ticketmaster. Prices for tickets range per city, click the link to find out more.

In related news, LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle – featuring Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry – recently made their first comeback with ‘Version Up’ under Modhaus, the K-pop agency founded by former LOONA creative director Jaden Jeong.

Meanwhile, a Seoul court has reportedly ruled in favour of former LOONA member Chuu in her contract lawsuit against Blockberry Creative. It comes nearly a year after the K-pop agency removed the singer from the girl group.