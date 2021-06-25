Lorde adds two new London shows to ‘Solar Power’ UK tour

Lorde has added two new London shows to her 2022 UK tour – get all the details below.

The singer, who returned with her new single ‘Solar Power‘ this month before announcing a new album of the same name due in August, will head around the country next June as part of a world tour.

After two dates at the Roundhouse in London on June 1 and June 2, 2022 sold out instantly upon going on sale this morning (June 25), the singer has announced a further date at the venue on June 3 as well as a bigger date at Alexandra Palace on June 28.

View Lorde’s full updated world tour dates below. Tickets for the third Roundhouse date are on sale here now, with the Alexandra Palace tickets available here from 10am BST on June 30.

FEBRUARY 2022

26 – Electric Avenue Festival, Christchurch, NZ

27 – Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere, NZ

MARCH 2022

01 – Days Bay, Lower Hutt, NZ

02 – Black Barn Vineyards , Havelock, NZ

4 – TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth, NZ

05 – Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ

10 – Riverstage, Brisbane, AU

12 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, AU

15 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, AU

19 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth, AU

APRIL 2022

03 – Opry House, Nashville, US

05 – Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, US

07 – Salle Willfrid Pelletier, Montreal, CANADA

08 – Meridian Hall, Toronto, CANADA

12 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre, Boston, US

15 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, US

16 – The Anthem, Washington DC, US

18 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, US

20 – The Met, Philadelphia, US

22 – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, US

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis, US

27 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, US

30 – WaMu Theatre, Seattle, US

MAY 2022

01 – Theater Of The Clouds, Portland, US

03 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, US

05 – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, US

07 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, US

25 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

26 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

28 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

30 -O2 Academy, Birmingham

JUNE 2022

01 – Roundhouse, London, UK

02 – Roundhouse, London, UK

2 – Roundhouse, London, UK (new date)

7 – Casino De Paris, Paris, FR

8 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

10 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES

13 – Halle 622, Zurich, CH

14 – Zenith, Munich, DE

16 – Cavea – Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Rome, IT

17 – Castello Di Villafranca, Villafranca Di Verona, IT

18 – Saint Mihovil Fortress, Sibenik, HR

21 – Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, DE

23 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, DE

28 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK (new date)

Lorde’s third album ‘Solar Power’ arrives on August 20. The singer has described the record as “a buzzy mix” of S Club 7 and TLC mixed with Fleetwood Mac.

The album’s titular single, released June 10, has drawn comparisons to Primal Scream and George Michael. Both the band and the late singer’s estate have given their blessings to ‘Solar Power’, the latter adding that “George would have been flattered to hear” the connection.

‘Solar Power’ will also be available in “discless” format instead of CD, a decision she has been praised for. She’s described the format as “an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD”.