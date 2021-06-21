Lorde has announced a 2022 headline world tour set to kick in February next year – see the full list of dates below.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter’s ‘Solar Power’ tour, which will support her upcoming new album of the same name, will take in dates in the UK, Europe, North America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on February 26 at Electric Avenue Festival in New Zealand and ending in Berlin at the Verti Music Hall on June 23.

The UK dates will kick off in Leeds on May 25, stopping in Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, and ending with two shows in London at Camden’s Roundhouse on June 1 and 2.

Tickets for mailing list pre-sale will be available from Thursday (June 24) at 10am local time. General sale tickets go live from Friday (June 25) at 10am local time – get them here. You can see a full list of dates below.

FEBRUARY 2022

26 – Electric Avenue Festival, Christchurch, NZ

27 – Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere, NZ

MARCH 2022

1 – Days Bay, Lower Hutt, NZ

2 – Black Barn Vineyards , Havelock, NZ

4 – TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth, NZ

5 – Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ

10 – Riverstage, Brisbane, AU

12 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, AU

15 – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, AU

19 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth, AU

APRIL 2022

3 – Opry House, Nashville, US

5 – Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, US

7 – Salle Willfrid Pelletier, Montreal, CANADA

8 – Meridian Hall, Toronto, CANADA

12 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre, Boston, US

15 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, US

16 – The Anthem, Washington DC, US

18 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, US

20 – The Met, Philadelphia, US

22 – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, US

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis, US

27 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, US

30 – WaMu Theatre, Seattle, US

MAY 2022

1 – Theater Of The Clouds, Portland, US

3 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, US

5 – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, US

7 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, US

25 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

26 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

28 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

30 -O2 Academy, Birmingham

JUNE 2022

1 – Roundhouse, London, UK

2 – Roundhouse, London, UK

7 – Casino De Paris, Paris, FR

8 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

10 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES

13 – Halle 622, Zurich, CH

14 – Zenith, Munich, DE

16 – Cavea – Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Rome, IT

17 – Castello Di Villafranca, Villafranca Di Verona, IT

18 – Saint Mihovil Fortress, Sibenik, HR

21 – Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, DE

23 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, DE

Earlier this month, after months of teasing her return, Lorde shared new single ‘Solar Polar’, her first new material since 2017’s ‘Melodrama‘, which was named NME’s album of the year.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly called the new song, which features backup vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, “a sun-kissed ode to starting anew and doing it in one of the best places for it – soaking up the rays on a glorious beach.”

Lorde also accompanied the release with a new video. Co-directed with Joel Kefali, who she previously worked with on the ‘Royals’ music video, it sees Lorde sporting a yellow dress as she dances on a beach, joined by other people at different intervals.

Earlier tonight (June 21), Lorde announced that her much anticipated third album, also called ‘Solar Power’, will arrive August 20. She also shared the album’s tracklist, which you can see here.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said of the album. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Lorde discussed the similarities between ‘Solar Power’ and Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’.

“I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out,” she said. “I wrote the song on the piano and then we realised it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded’. It’s just one of those crazy things that they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

Primal Scream have since said that they “love” Lorde’s single.