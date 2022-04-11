Lorde, Bleachers, and Mitski headline 2022 All Things Go music festival

Lorde, Bleachers, Mitski and more have been announced for this year’s All Things Go music festival.

The event will take place at Merriweather Post Pavillion on October 1, and is set to host 16 artists on multiple stages. King Princess, Bartees Strange, and Lucy Dacus are will also play the independent fest. View the full line-up below.

The general sale for All Things Go starts Friday (April 15) at 10 am ET.

The festival was previously headlined by Billie Eilish, HAIM, Charli XCX, St Vincent, Maggie Rogers, and CHVRCHES, and has intentionally curated a women-led bill. In 2018, it boasted an all-female line-up organised in collaboration with Maggie Rogers.

Meanwhile Lorde, recently showcased several songs from her new album ‘Solar Power’ as she kicked off her 2022 world tour in Nashville earlier this month.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter premiered a number of tracks from her third studio LP at the Grand Ole Opry House including opener ‘The Path’, ‘Mood Ring’, ‘Hold No Grudge’ and ‘Oceanic Feeling’. You can view footage and pictures below.

Lorde also performed the album’s title track as well as ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘California’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ and a piano driven version of ‘Dominoes’.

The gig kickstarted her world tour in North America which will wrap up at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 7. You can purchase tickets for her remaining dates here. She will also play shows in the UK, Europe and beyond – head here for the full list of dates and purchase your tickets here.