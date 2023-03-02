Lorde, Christine And The Queens and Pusha T join Flow Festival 2023 line-up

Lorde, Christine And The Queens and Pusha T have been added to the line-up at this year’s Flow Festival.

The event is due to take place in Helsinki, Finland between August 11 and August 13.

Organisers confirmed in December that acts including FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede and Devo would perform over the weekend before they announced Blur and Wizkid would join the bill in January.

The latest announcement will see Lorde make her debut at the festival on August 12 while Christine And The Queens will be making her first appearance on the closing night. Pusha T will also perform on August 12.

Superstar Lorde announced for Flow Festival 2023! ✨ In addition, celebrated French artist Christine and the Queens, praised rapper Pusha T, High Vis, pehmoaino, Kube, MELO, Sofa, and Ne Galaktiset have also been added to Flow’s lineup. See the program: https://t.co/BRo9IS0BVJ pic.twitter.com/J3Bqf32WiU — Flow Festival (@flowfestival) March 2, 2023

The latest raft of acts also includes High Vis, pehmoaino, Kube, MELO, Sofa, and Ne Galaktiset.

Other artists previously announced also include Tove Lo, Moderat, Sudan Archives, Eddie Palmieri, Nu Genea, Maustetytöt, and Litku Klemetti Viihdeorkesteri.

Tickets for Flow Festival 2023 are on sale now – you can purchase yours here.

Flow Festival made its return last year for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, with acts including Fontaines D.C., Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Gorillaz gracing its stage at the historical Suvilahti, a former power plant area in the city.

Meanwhile, Lorde was also recently confirmed as the final headliner for Boardmasters festival in 2023.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter joins previously confirmed headliners Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine at the festival, which will return to Newquay, Cornwall from August 9-13.

A further 120 acts were also recently added to the bill including Ben Howard, Cypress Hill, RAYE, Dermot Kennedy, SG Lewis, Yard Act, Confidence Man, Everything Everything, The Reytons, Bear’s Den, Dylan, Nova Twins, Joesef, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Cian Ducrot.

You can purchase those and any remaining tickets here.