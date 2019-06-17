Lorde confirms she’s started work on her next album

It's "in the oven".

Lorde has confirmed that she’s started work on her next album.

The singer, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, confirmed on Instagram that her third record is “in the oven”.

Announcing the news in a post that celebrated the second anniversary of 2017’s acclaimed ‘Melodrama‘ (which was named NME’s Album Of The Year), the singer praised fans for how they “took that record and made it your own”.

“Swells my damn heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way we did together,” she wrote.

“The day it came out I did a jigsaw puzzle all day in my hotel room in NY. I felt so emptied, I didn’t really know yet that you make a record and get filled up and then realising it empties you and then slowly fills you up again.”

Confirming the start of work on her next album, she said: “It’s a good life you’ve given me, thankyou thankyou. Third one in the oven.”

This comes after the singer said last year that she was thinking about the contents of her third album and teased the possibility of some piano-based tracks.

“I haven’t started properly on the next record yet, and I’m not sure how long it’ll be,” she wrote in a newsletter to fans.

“But I’ve been teaching myself how to play piano, and here and there little bits come out.