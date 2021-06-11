Lorde confirms third album ‘Solar Power’ is coming “soon”

Lorde has confirmed that her third album ‘Solar Power’ is set for an imminent release, after releasing the title track.

The New Zealand singer returned yesterday (June 10) with the first track from her upcoming third album, which NME hailed as a “gorgeous, sun-kissed rebirth”.

She has since elaborated on the record in a letter to fans, describing it as inspired by the “natural world”.

Lorde wrote: “There’s someone I want you to meet.

“Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral, and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too.

“It’s my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER. (sic).”

While the singer is yet to confirm a release date, she told New Zealand radio station ZMOnline that the record is coming in the “very near future”.

"We don't [have a date yet]. it's kind of an American Summertime thing, that's all I can say for now. There is an album, it is coming in the very near future…" – @lorde on if #SolarPower the album has a release date #LordeOnZM — ZMonline (@ZMonline) June 11, 2021

Opening up on the inspiration behind the new album in her message to fans, she continued: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

“The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you’re a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that’s literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don’t worry about it!!)”

She added: “I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing. The director who made my first ever music video, Joel, helped me create the videos, building an entire cinematic universe that I can’t wait for you to see.

“I made something that encapsulates where I’m from — my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations, and my unending search for the divine. (sic).”

Lorde concluded: “There’s SO much more detail to come — a truly comical amount of detail, honestly. You can look to the natural calendar for clues. I’m trying to listen to what’s out there more, and the vibe I got was that you’re ready for this, that you need it.

“I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again.

“Today’s the only solar eclipse of the year, did you know that? Feels right.”

In a five-star review of ‘Solar Power’, NME‘s Rhian Daly called it “a sun-kissed ode to starting anew and doing it in one of the best places for it – soaking up the rays on a glorious beach.”