Lorde has discussed Robyn‘s influence on her career and the cameo the Swedish singer makes on her new album ‘Solar Power’.

On the album track ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ Robyn reads a spoken-word verse, acting as the air hostess for a different kind of airline.

“Welcome to sadness,” she says. “The temperature is unbearable until you face it / Thank you for flying with Strange Airlines, I will be your tour guide today /Your emotional baggage can be picked up at carousel number 2.”

In a new Big Read interview with NME about ‘Solar Power’, Lorde discussed how Robyn’s emotional intelligence as a songwriter has impacted her.

“I think there’s just so much room in Robyn’s world for being a hot mess or being this sort of ball of emotions shooting out in every direction,” Lorde told NME.

“I think about a song like ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ – she’s not in a traditional hero’s role; she’s telling someone to break up with their girlfriend so they can be with her. But she’s also having a huge amount of empathy for that other woman – that is some really big, complex adult shit to be tackling in a dancefloor banger!”

Despite this, Lorde told NME that she’s never had the same kind of hero worship for artists that she sees from a lot of other music fans.

“I’ve never actually had that relationship with a famous person, I don’t think. There were authors that I loved but I’ve never really done that. I don’t know why.”

Giving ‘Solar Power’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “This is an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry.

“Few artists strike gold on every record they create but, for the third time in a row, Lorde has done it again, crafting yet another world-beater.”

Last week, Lorde appeared on Good Morning America to mark the release of ‘Solar Power’, performing her new tracks ‘California’ and ‘Fallen Fruit’ live for the first time.

Following the album’s release, she then turned James Corden’s Late Late Show into The Lorde Lorde Show, performing every night for a week.