Lorde gives impassioned speech about Roe v. Wade at Glastonbury 2022

Lorde gave an impassioned speech about Roe v. Wade being overturned during her Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury 2022 tonight (June 26).

The New Zealand pop star was performing as the final act before Kendrick Lamar headlines the final day of this year’s festival.

At the end of ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, Robyn’s pre-recorded closing monologue did not play over the PA. Instead, Lorde spoke to the crowd, referencing the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. The move means abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right in the US for the first time since 1973, and each state will be able to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.

“Welcome to sadness,” she began. “The temperature is unbearable until you face it. You wanna know a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.”

Lorde changed the ending monologue of “Secrets from a Girl” due to recent events regarding women’s rights in the US. pic.twitter.com/VW7iULmhCx — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) June 26, 2022

She continued: “Here’s another secret – you possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman who came before you. That wisdom is your birthright. I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life’s work, because everything depends on that.” As the song ended, she concluded: “Fuck the Supreme Court.” Watch fan-shot footage of the moment above.

Elsewhere in the set, Lorde brought out Arlo Parks and Clairo for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’, while she also covered Bananarama’s ‘Cruel Summer’.

Lorde played:

‘The Path’

‘Homemade Dynamite’

‘Buzzcut Season’

‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’

‘California’

‘Ribs’

‘The Louvre’

‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’

‘Mood Ring’

‘Cruel Summer’

‘Liability’

‘Sober’

‘Royals’

‘Supercut’

‘Perfect Places’

‘Green Light’

‘Solar Power’

Lorde is the latest musician to speak out about Roe v. Wade being overturned at Glastonbury 2022. Phoebe Bridgers led her audience in chanting “Fuck the Supreme Court” on Friday night (June 24), while Billie Eilish used her headline set on the same night to make reference to the decision.

Yesterday (June 25), Olivia Rodrigo brought out Lily Allen to sing the British star’s ‘Fuck You’ together. Before they began the song, Rodrigo told the Other Stage crowd: “I’m devastated I’m terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this song to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.” She also dedicated the song to the five justices involved, individually naming each one.

Glastonbury 2022 concludes tonight with a headline set on the Pyramid Stage from Kendrick Lamar, while Pet Shop Boys, Charli XCX, Bicep and Courtney Barnett will also top the bill on the other main stages.

Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney headlined the previous two days of the festival, while George Ezra played a secret set on the John Peel Stage earlier today. Jamie T made his return to Glastonbury for only his second show in five years, Megan Thee Stallion made her Glastonbury debut, and Foals headlined the Other Stage on Friday night.