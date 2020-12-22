Lorde has revived the Instagram account where she reviews onion rings

Lorde has revived her long-dormant @onionringsworldwide Instagram account, on which she reviews onion rings she encounters.

The singer-songwriter ceased posting on the account in 2017, shortly after it was revealed she was behind it.

In one of four new posts that have appeared on the account in recent days, Lorde explained: “This reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017.”

“I’d get a smile and a wink from waitstaff— it got embarrassing, you know? But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil.”

New reviews include rings from Ferburger in Queenstown (“Great crunch, full distinct rings… 4.5/5”) and Crusty Crab in Russell (“Really good ring, sort of a reconstituted onion pulp situation but it conjured a Proustian nostalgia for days past. 3.5/5.”)

While she has been particularly active on the account in recent days, the New Zealand songwriter is typically quiet on her official social media platforms. The pop star has largely remained off of social networking platforms since mid-2018, although she returned to Instagram in October to encourage New Zealand fans to vote in the country’s election.

“Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country,” she said in an interview last month.

Earlier this month, Lorde said she’d decided on the title of her forthcoming third album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Melodrama’, while on a trip to Antarctica in 2019. She’s set to release a 100-page photo book that documents the trip early next year.

The singer recently called for immediate action on climate change from global leaders following her Antarctic visit.

“Being in Antarctica isn’t always fun, exactly. It’s thrilling and spiritually intense, but as the days go on, I find it hard to shake the thought that I really shouldn’t be here,” she wrote in an essay for New Zealand’s Metro magazine.