Lorde hits back at “insulting” and “sexist” idea that she’s part of Jack Antonoff’s “stable”

Lorde has hit out at the “retro” and “sexist” idea that she’s part of Jack Antonoff‘s “stable” of female artists he produces music for.

Antonoff worked with Lorde on her third album ‘Solar Power’, out next week, as he did on 2017’s ‘Melodrama’. In recent years, he has also worked with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Clairo and more.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Lorde discussed how she feels she is lumped together in what she somewhat jokingly refers to as “Jack’s stable.”

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record. I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting,” she said, adding that this narrative is “retro” and “sexist”.

“I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don’t like,” she added. “And I beat them out of the work that we do together.

“I say this with so much love and affection, but I feel like we’re doing up a house together and he’s like, ‘Look at this serviette that I fashioned into the shape of two swans! Look at this set of woven baskets!’ And I’m like, ‘Great — one per room.'”

‘Solar Power’ is set to come out next week (August 20) via Republic. So far, it’s been previewed by its title track and recent follow-up ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’.

In another recent interview, Lorde said she believed at one point that the album would be “this big acid record.”“But I don’t think it was an acid album,” she concluded. “I had one bad acid experience in this album and was like meh, it’s a weed album. It’s one of my great weed albums.”