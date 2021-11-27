Lorde, Hot Chip and Bicep announced for Forbidden Fruit 2022

Lorde, Hot Chip, Bicep and more have been announced as part of the line-up for next year’s Forbidden Fruit festival in Dublin.

The festival, which will take place at Dublin’s Royal Hospital Kilmainham on June 4 and 5, 2022, also boasts the likes of Peggy Gou, The Avalanches, Chet Faker and Princess Nokia, with more acts to be announced. Find the first-round artist announcement below.

Tickets for the weekend event go on general sale at 8am GMT on December 2, available through Stereoboard.

Forbidden Fruits had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, headliner Lorde released two new songs, ‘Hold No Grudge’ and ‘Helen of Troy’, dropped from the deluxe version of her latest album, ‘Solar Power’.

Upon its release in August, NME gave ‘Solar Power’ a five-star review, saying with the release of the New Zeland artist’s third studio offering, Lorde had crafted “yet another world-beater”.

“This is an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface.”

Forbidden Fruits Festival artist line-up is (in alphabetical order):

Aby Coulibaly

The Avalanches

Biceo

Biig Piig

Chet Faker

Floating Points

Folamour

Franky Wah

Gemma Dunleavy

Hot Chip

Jayda G

Kojaque

Lorde

Malaki

Peggy Gou

Pip Millett

Princess Nokia

Tom Misch