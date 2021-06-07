Lorde is teasing something called ‘Solar Power’ on her website

After months of speculation, it appears Lorde is teasing her imminent return.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter updated her website this morning (June 8) to showcase the cover art for what is rumoured to be a new single titled ‘Solar Power’.

Though a release date for ‘Solar Power’ is yet to be confirmed, a tagline on the site reads, “Arriving in 2021… Patience is a virtue”. There’s also a link encouraging fans to sign up for Lorde’s mailing list.

Advertisement

Fans reacted with excitement about Lorde’s upcoming return last month, when it was announced she’d be a headliner at the 2022 Primavera Sound festival. Currently slated to be her first live performance in nearly three years, Lorde’s set is locked in to close the fifth night of the main Primavera festival on June 10.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Primavera’s website seemingly jumped the gun on Lorde’s album plans, boasting that she would “emerge from her retirement with her third album after her unforgettable visit in 2018”.

A few details have already been revealed regarding the follow-up to Lorde’s 2017 album, ‘Melodrama’ – like that its title will tie in to her forthcoming memoir, Going South, which documents her 2019 trek to Antarctica. She has also once again teamed up with Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff to spearhead the record’s production.

Lorde has offered fans regular updates on her impending comeback, including a tease last May that “the work is so fucking good”.