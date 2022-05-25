Lorde calls Kendrick Lamar “the most popular and influential artist in modern music” while praising new album

Lorde has praised Kendrick Lamar‘s new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, particularly noting the record’s emotional maturity and attempt to process difficult subjects through creative expression.

“I’m loving Kendrick,” the singer-songwriter said in the latest instalment of her fan newsletter. “I cannot get over the most popular and influential artist in modern music displaying a working nervous system, admitting mistakes, trying to process intergenerational trauma and prejudice,” she continued.

“I love the way the album opens, the pace and heat of the first few songs, and later ‘Count Me Out’, the build and strings in ‘Auntie Diaries’… [it’s] special.”

Advertisement

‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘DAMN.’, arrived on May 13, topping the Billboard album charts with the biggest first-week sales in 2022 so far. The rapper will kick off a world tour in support of the album in July.

In a five-star review of ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, NME said that while 2012’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ “showed the world what it’s like to grow up as a kid in Compton”, the rapper’s latest album “serves up vignettes about what it’s like to be a Black adult whose trauma still haunts them”.

“In laying his soul bare, he hopes we realise how we can set ourselves free from generational curses too,” it read. “This album is as much about struggle as it is freedom, and what a beautiful sentiment that is.”

Lorde, meanwhile is currently in the UK as part of her world tour in support of 2021 album ‘Solar Power’ – the remaining tickets for which can be found here. She’ll head to Europe in June for headline dates as well as festival appearances at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury, before finishing the run in New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

‘Solar Power’, Lorde’s third studio album, arrived back in August of last year after being previewed with its title track – which recently won Best Song in the World at this year’s BandLab NME Awards 2022 – along with ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ and ‘Mood Ring’.