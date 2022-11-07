Watch Phoebe Bridgers join Lorde on stage for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound São Paulo

Lorde brought Phoebe Bridgers out as a special guest during her headlining performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo, enlisting her for ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’.

The unannounced appearance from Bridgers came four songs into the set, with the American singer-songwriter taking a seat alongside Lorde at the top of the set’s staging. Bridgers provided backing vocals and harmonies, as she did on the studio version of the song. It marked the first time the pair have performed the song on-stage together.

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below:

LORDE E PHOEBE BRIDGERS JUNTAS NO PRIMAVERA SOUND pic.twitter.com/NSMbGdh7jz — Malu Patrício (@malupatricio) November 7, 2022

While Lorde had never performed the song live with Bridgers before, she had enlisted special guests to join her on-stage for it previously. Earlier this year at Glastonbury, the song was performed with Clairo and Arlo Parks as guest vocalists. Later that month, she performed her Māori version of the song, ‘Mata Kohore’, in London with fellow New Zealand artist Marlon Williams.

Bridgers, meanwhile, has routinely brought on special guests to join her for her set closer, ‘I Know The End’. These have included the aforementioned Clairo (following a duet on her song ‘Bags’ in Milan) and The 1975‘s Matty Healy at a London show. The singer-songwriter also recently appeared on ‘(self-titled)’, the debut solo album by former Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, singing on the track ‘Stonecatcher’.

Lorde enlisted Bridgers to sing backing vocals on six of ‘Solar Power”s 12 songs, including the title track – despite the fact that the two women had not even met in person at the time.

“I had such a good time,” Bridgers said of working on the album at the time. “Even just being inside that session and being able to look into somebody’s brain like that was so fun.”

Lorde also performed at Primavera Sound’s Los Angeles debut, where she teased that news of her fourth studio album would arrive “sometime soon”. Bridgers, meanwhile, recently announced her engagement to actor Paul Mescal.