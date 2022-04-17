Lorde postpones ‘Solar Power’ tour dates due to illness

Lorde has been forced to postpone some dates on her new ‘Solar Power’ tour due to illness.

Lorde was due to play Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday (April 15) but was forced to cancel due to laryngitis. Her show last night (April 16), which was due to take place at the Anthem in Washington DC, has now also been cancelled.

In a statement to fans via email, Lorde wrote: “These past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you.”

The statement continued: “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

The two dates have now been moved to August, with Connecticut’s show taking place on August 25 and Washington’s show a few days later on August 29. Tickets for the original shows will be valid for the new dates.

You can purchase tickets for her remaining dates in the US here.

Lorde will also play shows in the UK, Europe and beyond – check out the full list of dates below and purchase your tickets here.

APRIL 2022

3 – Opry House, Nashville, US

5 – Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, US

7 – Salle Willfrid Pelletier, Montreal, CANADA

8 – Meridian Hall, Toronto, CANADA

12 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre, Boston, US

15 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, US – POSTPONED

16 – The Anthem, Washington DC, US – POSTPONED

18 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, US

20 – The Met, Philadelphia, US

22 – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, US

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis, US

27 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, US

30 – WaMu Theatre, Seattle, US

MAY 2022

1 – Theater Of The Clouds, Portland, US

3 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, US

5 – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, US

7 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, US

25 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

26 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

28 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

30 -O2 Academy, Birmingham

JUNE 2022

1 – Roundhouse, London, UK

2 – Roundhouse, London, UK

3 – Roundhouse, London, UK

7 – Casino De Paris, Paris, FR

8 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

10 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES

13 – Halle 622, Zurich, CH

14 – Zenith, Munich, DE

16 – Cavea – Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Rome, IT

17 – Castello Di Villafranca, Villafranca Di Verona, IT

18 – Saint Mihovil Fortress, Sibenik, HR

21 – Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, DE

23 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, DE

28 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK

AUGUST 2022

25 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, US – RESCHEDULED DATE

29 – The Anthem, Washington DC, US – RESCHEDULED DATE

Lorde showcased several songs from her new album ‘Solar Power’ as she kicked off her 2022 world tour in Nashville earlier this month.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter premiered a number of tracks from her third studio LP at the Grand Ole Opry House including opener ‘The Path’, ‘Mood Ring’, ‘Hold No Grudge’ and ‘Oceanic Feeling’.

Lorde also performed the album’s title track as well as ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘California’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ and a piano driven version of ‘Dominoes’.

NME gave ‘Solar Power’ five stars upon its release in August 2021, writing that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Melodrama’ “continues her winning streak, as she blazes a trail through the pop landscape with a beautiful paean to nature”.

Elsewhere, Lorde won Best Song In The World at the recent BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘Solar Power’.