Lorde has once again teased new material after making her return to the stage recently.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter played at All Together Now Festival in Ireland last Sunday (August 6) before taking to the stage at Øya Festival in Oslo, Norway yesterday (August 9).

As Lorde explained during the first set, the gigs presented “the ‘Night Vision’ edition of the ‘Solar Power’ tour” and saw her perform her newer tracks with updated, pop-oriented arrangements.

Additionally, the shows featured a different stage production and aesthetic to the artist’s ‘Solar Power’ world tour, which wrapped up back in April.

Fans have since been speculating over whether these changes could be pointing towards Lorde’s next era, and the possibility of new music.

Sharing a rare post on Instagram today (August 10), the singer provided a cryptic update about what’s going on. “These times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you,” she wrote.

“No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.” Lorde attached four atmospheric photographs of herself swimming in a lit-up pool “after the show”. See the post below.

Lorde is scheduled to bring her ‘Night Vision’ set to Boardmasters 2023 in Newquay, Cornwall tomorrow (August 11). She’ll headline the festival alongside Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine.

Back in March, Lorde hinted that she could be working on new material but said she was “not telling, not for a while”. The previous month saw her tell fans that she felt “excited about what’s coming”, and said her next album would be arriving sooner rather than later.

“It’s always my intention to move as quickly as I fucking can,” Lorde explained at the time. “I don’t want to wait, so take from that what you will.”

Last summer, she told the crowd at her concert in London that she was “getting nearer” to writing nothing but “bangers” again having moved away from the pop sounds of 2017’s ‘Melodrama’ on 2021’s ‘Solar Power’.

Lorde then revealed months later that she’d “kept working pretty much since [her] tour ended, spending long days in a dark room”.

In a recent feature about Lorde’s current ‘Night Vision’ show, NME said that the set “made for a thrilling pivot that steered into sinewy subterranean beats and pitched Lorde’s epic voice against gothic grooves”.

It added: “If ‘Solar Power’ had been a sad-girl party on the beach, this was a rave in a monastery – a baroque jamboree delivered with fight and bite.”