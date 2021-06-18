Lorde says she and Billie Eilish bonded over “scrutiny” of teenage fame

Lorde has revealed she was previously in contact with Billie Eilish, with whom she spoke about the “specific experience” and “scrutiny” of teenage fame.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter, 24, said in a new interview that she and Eilish, 19, opened up to one another about the pressures of young life in the spotlight.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, told BBC Radio 1‘s Annie Mac on Wednesday (June 16): “We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She’s so, so sweet. There’s only a handful of people who understand what that’s like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain.”

Advertisement

She continued: “Obviously [Eilish is] pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing. Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She’s just doing such a good job.”

The interview followed news of Lorde’s third album ‘Solar Power’ and its lead single of the same name, which was released last week (June 10).

Since then she’s shared new teaser video for the album, titled “Every perfect summer’s gotta take its flight”, which features wide aerial shots of a crop circle and a beach formation that both spell out the letters “SP” (the initials of ‘Solar Power’). Currently, no release date has been confirmed for the record.

Meanwhile, Eilish is reportedly working with the BBC ahead of the release of her highly anticipated new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ next month.

Advertisement

The singer is preparing the July release of the new LP, which will follow on from her 2019 debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Speaking to Music Week, Polydor co-president Tom March said that Eilish has “big plans with the BBC” for her second album, which is set for release on July 30.