Lorde says she doesn’t want to explain her lyrics anymore

Lorde has reflected on how she doesn’t want to explain the meaning of her lyrics anymore.

The singer releases her third album ‘Solar Power’ next month, and returned this month with new track ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’.

While appearing on legendary YouTube show Hot Ones, where celebrities get interviewed while eating progressively hotter chicken wings, the singer discussed keeping the personal nature of her new music more of a secret than in the past.

“As I get older, I find myself saying, ‘No actually I’m not gonna explain that song’,” she told host Sean Evans.

“Not because I necessarily need it left to interpretation, but because it’s about something that’s very precious to me.”

Discussing the evolution of her songwriting, she added: “I love writing a pop melody – there’s nothing better. For it to be simple but for it to be secretly complex and trick the brain … you can’t fake it; it’s a real experience.

“That feeling of being able to talk to a lot of people and to make something that is kind of high-brow but also can be enjoyed in really simple ways.”

Elsewhere, Lorde discussed her minimal social media presence, and how she doesn’t use it in her personal life, in a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

“I realised I was trying to come up with a funny Instagram caption and do a photo of me that looked cool that I would hope would get a certain amount of likes,” she told Lowe. “It sounds obvious, but that’s cooked.

“For me, I’m not a girl that gets a bunch of likes. I am who I am, and I’ve got to lean into that. I think for the last one I was 21 and still like the kids, and then the culture started to change and I didn’t know that I wanted to change with it. I didn’t know if I wanted to be a TikTok girl, an Instagram Stories girl, and it was a real crossroads.”

‘Solar Power’ is set to be released on August 20. The album’s title track arrived last month, marking Lorde’s first new material since 2017’s acclaimed ‘Melodrama’.

Lorde will take ‘Solar Power’ out on the road next year, with UK live dates scheduled for May and June. She’ll also perform at next summer’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona alongside The Strokes, Tame Impala and more.