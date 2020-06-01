Lorde has sent an email to fans regarding the current wave of protests in the US and around the world sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The singer, who has been off social media for over a year, said in the message “that white silence right now is more damaging than someone’s wack protest selfie”.

“Hello again, she wrote. “I know what you’re thinking — “Two notes in two weeks? Who is she?!” You probably weren’t expecting to hear from me for another few months, but I can’t ask for your attention one week and go silent on something like this the next. So here goes.

“I’ve been following this week’s events in the States from New Zealand. I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me).”

She continued: “It’s hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone’s wack protest selfie.

“So let me be clear: this ongoing systemic brutality by police is racist, it’s sickening, and it’s unsurprising.”

The message concludes: “To my black and brown listeners — I’m so sorry this is your reality, that you haven’t had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy.

“I’m aware of that tax on you. I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load. And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you. Black Lives Matter. L.” Read the full post via Reddit.

Many high-profile voices in the music world have expressed anger and sadness over the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd while in police custody last week (May 25) that has sparked the global protests.

Among others, Travis Scott shared that “the rage that we are feeling is from direct personal experience,” while Jay-Z shared his thoughts in a post in which he called for justice for Floyd, saying: “I am human, a father and a black man in pain, and I am not the only one.”

Other messages have come from Billie Eilish and Lizzo, while Angel Haze and Halsey have shared first-hand experiences of clashes with police at Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend.