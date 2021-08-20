Lorde shares ‘Enhanced Album’ Spotify accompaniment to ‘Solar Power’

Lorde has shared an ‘Enhanced Album’ accompaniment to her new album ‘Solar Power’ on Spotify.

The New Zealand artist has released her third studio album, which is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Melodrama’, today (August 20).

‘Solar Power’ is the latest subject of Spotify’s ‘Enhanced Album’ series, which enables fans to “immerse themselves in the inspiration, stories and creativity” behind select albums.

Lorde’s ‘Enhanced Album’ experience includes never-before-seen audio and video content, including “a combination of exclusive images and video content narrated by Ella from her own deeply magical adventures in nature, most of which took place in New Zealand – all of which directly inspired ‘Solar Power’.”

The package also includes ‘Solar Power’ storylines (where “Ella will give fans an insight into the writing, meaning and facts behind each track”) and a series of looping visuals which have been made specifically for tracks on the album.

Spotify has previously created ‘Enhanced Album’ experiences for major releases by Tame Impala and Billie Eilish.

Lorde is set to embark on a UK and European tour next year in support of ‘Solar Power’. You can see her planned live dates below.

May 2022

25 – O2 Academy, Leeds

26 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

28 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

30 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

June 2022

1 – Roundhouse, London

2 – Roundhouse, London

3 – Roundhouse, London

7 – Casino De Paris, Paris, FR

8 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

10 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES

13 – Halle 622, Zurich, CH

14 – Zenith, Munich, DE

16 – Cavea – Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Rome, IT

17 – Castello Di Villafranca, Villafranca Di Verona, IT

18 – Saint Mihovil Fortress, Sibenik, HR

19 – Saint Mihovil Fortress, Sibenik, HR

21 – Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, DE

23 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, DE

28 – Alexandra Palace, London