Lorde shares ‘Solar Power’ teaser video: “Every perfect summer’s gotta take its flight”

Lorde has shared a new teaser video for her album less than a week since the release of her comeback single, ‘Solar Power’.

The clip, titled “Every perfect summer’s gotta take its flight”, features wide aerial shots of a crop circle and a beach formation that both spell out the letters “SP” – the initials of ‘Solar Power’, which is also the title of her next album.

Watch the soundless clip on her website here.

The single, which features backup vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, was released last Thursday (June 10). NME’s five-star review hails it as a “gorgeous, sun-kissed rebirth”.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Lorde discussed the similarities between ‘Solar Power’ and Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’.

“I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out,” she said. “I wrote the song on the piano and then we realised it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded’. It’s just one of those crazy things that they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

Primal Scream have since said that they “love” Lorde’s single.

While Lorde has not confirmed a release date for the album, she has said ‘Solar Power’ will arrive “soon”.

In a message to fans, she further opened up on her inspiration behind the record: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”