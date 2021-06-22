Lorde talks ‘Solar Power’ album cover: “It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral”

Lorde appeared on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about her upcoming album ‘Solar Power’, its artwork and her 2022 world tour.

According to Pitchfork, in the interview Lorde revealed the photo on the ‘Solar Power’ artwork – which Colbert mentioned he was not allowed to show on television – was taken by a friend.

“It was just me jumping over a friend on the beach… It’s a little hardcore, but it was so joyful to me. It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral,” she said.

Lorde also revealed to Colbert’s audience that she will perform at the talk show’s venue, the Ed Sullivan Theater, “very soon”.

“I’m coming to you and I’m bringing a lot of my friends and we’re gonna show you what ‘Solar Power’ is about,” she told Colbert.

Lorde lets Stephen know that she’ll be bringing a bunch of friends to the Ed Sullivan Theater very soon. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/OrbOab5MrJ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 22, 2021

Colbert also recalled their meeting in 2019 and how he pranked Lorde in the backyard of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. “You are being nice to me, and I pranked you – do you forgive me?” Colbert asked Lorde. She replied, “We’ll get there.”

Lorde isn’t ready to forgive Stephen for his New Zealand prank just yet. 😂 #LSSC pic.twitter.com/q0ADaFdJdK — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 22, 2021

When Colbert mentioned her upcoming world tour supporting ‘Solar Power’, the New Zealander shared her excitement about returning to the stage.

“I’m really excited, yeah,” she said. “It sort of doesn’t seem real, but I’m super keen. This album is so joyful and big and such a good thing to experience with a bunch of people, so I’m glad the timing worked out that we could do a tour.”

Yesterday, Lorde revealed her upcoming world tour will launch February 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The tour will cover the territories of the UK, Europe, North America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In addition, she also unveiled the tracklist and release date for ‘Solar Power’, which is set to arrive August 20.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said of the album. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”