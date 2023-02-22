Lorde to headline Boardmasters 2023 as 120 new names join line-up

Lorde has been confirmed as the final headliner for Boardmasters festival in 2023.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter joins previously confirmed headliners Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine at the festival, which will return to Newquay, Cornwall from August 9-13.

A further 120 acts have also been added to the bill including Ben Howard, Cypress Hill, RAYE, Dermot Kennedy, SG Lewis, Yard Act, Confidence Man, Everything Everything, The Reytons, Bear’s Den, Dylan, Nova Twins, Joesef, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Cian Ducrot.

Advertisement

They join previously announced acts including Little Simz, Four Tet, Jockstrap and Wunderhorse. 2022’s edition was headlined by Kings Of Leon, Disclosure and George Ezra.

Day tickets for Boardmasters will also go on sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (February 23).

You can purchase those and any remaining tickets here and see the full 2023 line-up below.

SAY HELLO TO YOUR SECOND WAVE OF BOARDMASTERS 2023 ACTS 🌊🎵 Your Friday headliner, Lorde, joins Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine, plus 100s more! Our Day Ticket presale starts tomorrow @10am. 📆 We can’t wait to see you at the beach…⛱️ Boardmasters HQ x pic.twitter.com/gJVZFwdHFM — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Lorde recently postponed her upcoming shows in New Zealand following the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Category 3 cyclone hit the northern region of New Zealand’s North Island on February 12, before gradually tracking down the east coast and leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Two days later, New Zealand declared a state of emergency – only the third in its history – as Prime Minister Chris Hipkin described Cyclone Gabrielle as the country’s “most significant weather event” to occur this century.

Advertisement

Lorde announced the postponement of her upcoming shows in Hawke’s Bay – the hardest-hit area where 9,000 people have been displaced and 62,000 households went without power. “In line with advice from police, the venue and our promoter, I think the right thing to do is postpone our Hawke’s Bay shows,” the singer wrote on social media earlier this week (February 20).

From March 1, Lorde was due to perform two back-to-back shows at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North, located within Hawke’s Bay. “I would love to be there with you right now, but I can also read the room,” the singer wrote to fans. “Taking precious resources away from those who need them right now is not it.”

Lorde insisted that the postponement of the shows – which formed part of her broader New Zealand tour in support of her 2021 album ‘Solar Power’ – is “not a cancellation at this stage”. She assured ticket holders that she’s “working on something, and you’ll hear from me soon”