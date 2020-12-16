Lorde’s third album title is inspired by her trip to Antarctica

Lorde has said that she decided on the title of her upcoming third album while on a recent trip to Antarctica.

The singer recently announced plans to release a new 100-page photo book which documents her trip to the continent, which she made last year.

Lorde has been teasing the release of new music throughout 2020, most recently promising that she would give her fans “something in return” next year in exchange for voting in the New Zealand election – which saw Jacinda Ardern secure a second term as Prime Minister.

She’s now confirmed that her follow-up to 2017’s ‘Melodrama’ has a title, which was inspired by her 2019 trip to the wilderness.

“It’s such an alien environment and it’s so dazzling, straight away,” the singer told New Zealand’s Newshub of her trip. “I had this very distinct moment of thinking, ‘This is the coolest your life will ever get. Like, this is it.'”

She added: “I actually decided on the album name right around that trip. Just coming back from that trip I thought: ‘This is what it is.'”

Lorde recently called for immediate action on climate change from global leaders following her Antarctic visit. “Being in Antarctica isn’t always fun, exactly. It’s thrilling and spiritually intense, but as the days go on, I find it hard to shake the thought that I really shouldn’t be here,” she wrote in an essay for New Zealand’s Metro magazine.

“It’s so clearly not an environment fit for humans to inhabit. The sheer effort it takes me to stay alive for five days while the continent does its best to expel me is exhausting.”

Back in May, Lorde offered an update on the progress of her new album. “The work is so fucking good, my friend,” she said. “I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

The singer also revealed that she’d been working with ‘Melodrama’ producer Jack Antonoff between Los Angeles and Auckland prior to the coronavirus crisis. “Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer.”