Lorde’s younger sister Indy Yelich to release debut single ‘Threads’ tomorrow

Lorde‘s younger sister Indy Yelich has announced that she will release her debut single, ‘Threads’, this week.

The first music from 23-year-old Yelich – who has released a number of poetry books in recent years – will arrive tomorrow (September 15), and was recently previewed by the singer on social media.

“My debut song ‘Threads’ is out Thursday, can’t wait for you to hear,” she wrote on Instagram, where she also shared the single’s artwork.

“O’ve lived with this song on the subway, driving around blasting it in friends cars for a second now,” she added.

See the artwork for ‘Threads’ below, and listen to a piano-based teaser of the track that Yelich shared a few weeks ago.

Lorde, meanwhile, is currently wrapping up the second North American leg of her 2022 world tour behind third album ‘Solar Power’, and will stop for sets at Primavera Sound Los Angeles, Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful and more.

Lorde recently shared an update on upcoming new music, saying that she had been “spending long days in a dark room” working on it.

The comments came after the New Zealand artist said back in June that she was “getting nearer” to writing nothing but “bangers” again. Her third and most recent album, last year’s ‘Solar Power’, saw Lorde move away from the euphoric sounds of ‘Melodrama’ (2017) in favour of a more introspective and delicate musical style.

“It’s so interesting to me how writing a big, bright pop song has been the thing that’s defined my life,” she explained.