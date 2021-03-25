Lordi announced as performers at Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final

Finnish metallers Lordi have been announced as performers at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The 2006 Eurovision champs will join five other previous winners in Rotterdam this May, performing their winning single ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’ for the Rock The Roof segment of the competition.

The band will join Lenny Kuhr (‘De Troubadour’, 1969), Teach-In with Getty Kaspers (‘Ding-A-Dong’, 1975), Sandra Kim (‘J’aime La Vie’, 1986), Helena Paparizou (‘My Number One’, 2005) and Måns Zelmerlöw (‘Heroes’, 2015).

The Eurovision Song Contest takes place on May 22 and comes after the event was cancelled last year for the first time in its 64-year history.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is back after a year of absence,” explained Eurovision’s Head of Show Gerben Bakker in a statement. ​”Reason enough to treat the millions of viewers to unique performances from three locations in the middle of the city.

“The title of this great act is Rock The Roof for a reason. By literally filming at great heights, we want to surprise Europe creatively and visually. In addition, I could not have wished for a better city than Rotterdam. Every shot in this city hits the spot. Rotterdam will not soon be forgotten.”

Gerben concluded: ​”Because this is the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, we are taking a journey through time. We are particularly proud that Teach-In will reunite the original line-up after a very long time. Every performance will have its own unique atmosphere.”

Earlier this month, James Newman has unveiled ‘Embers’, the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic previously dashed his hopes of taking part.

Meanwhile, Flo Rida features on the San Marino entry for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

The track, ‘Adrenalina’, comes from singer Senhit, who was supposed to represent her country at last year’s cancelled Eurovision, and did so previously in 2011.