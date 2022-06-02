Los Angeles Dodgers organist pays tribute to Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher

Los Angeles Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle paid tribute to Depeche Mode‘s Andy Fletcher on Monday (May 30) by playing a selection of the band’s hits.

During the Dodgers’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ruehle played various organ renditions of Depeche Mode songs following news of Fletcher’s death on May 26.

“Never Let Me Down Again in tribute to Andy Fletcher,” Ruehle captioned video footage of him playing the fan favourite from their 1987 album ‘Music For The Masses’. The clip was shared via the Vintage Los Angeles Facebook page as well as Ruehle’s own Twitter account.

Ruehle also played versions of ‘Strangelove’, ‘Master And Servant’, ‘Behind The Wheel’ and ‘Walking In My Shoes’ – check out the performance below, as well as a picture of himself with singer Martin Gore from 2017.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” Depeche Mode said in a statement last week.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been made public at this time. Fletcher was a member of the beloved synth-pop group for more than four decades since the release of their debut album ‘Speak & Spell’ in 1981. The album included chart-topping hits, such as ‘Dreaming Of Me’, ‘New Life’, and ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’. The band had their first international hit in 1984 with ‘People Are People’.

In 2020, he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame along with longtime bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, as well as former members Vince Clarke and Alan Wilder.