Legendary Los Angeles venue Hollywood Bowl has announced plans to reopen this summer with a 14-week concert series.

It comes as it was revealed this week that the state of California plans to reopen its music venues at full capacity come June 15 as the US continues its recovery from COVID-19.

As revealed on Twitter, the Hollywood Bowl will reopen this summer, with an exact date and line-up announcements set to land on May 11.

The venue added: “As we prepare to reopen, the health of all is our top priority. We are working closely with our partners at LA County on a safety plan, & we look forward to sharing more with you in the coming weeks!”

Last week, plans were put in place for limited capacity indoor concerts to return to California later this month. From April 15, the state will allow indoor concerts, sporting events, conferences and theatre performances to be held again in eligible areas.

As of the start of April, 18 million people have been vaccinated in the state of California, with only 2,414 cases recorded on April 2.

Elsewhere, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the launch of a new digital vaccine passport in a bid to restart live events safely in the US state.

In the UK meanwhile, news of the government’s proposed roadmap out of lockdown, which plans to allow large-scale events with no social distancing in the UK from June 21, a number of festivals have vowed to go ahead this year.

Reading & Leeds shared their plan to hold their pair of festivals as planned in August, quickly selling out in the process, while Live Nation sold over 170,000 festival tickets in the three days following the announcement of the roadmap.

Last month, R&L said they believe that attendees will “almost certainly” require a COVID vaccine passport in order to attend the festivals.