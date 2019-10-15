Doing a Drake? LA ice hockey team cover up “cursed” Taylor Swift banner

They need to calm down

Ice hockey team the Los Angeles Kings have covered up a Taylor Swift banner at their home stadium amid superstitious claims that it is responsible for a spell of bad luck.

The NHL outfit have opted to cover a banner that proclaims Swift has the “most sold-out performances” at Los Angeles’ Staples Center – the venue where they play their home games.

Fans are convinced that the banner is cursed as they have not won a play-off series since raising the banner in 2015. Their last Stanley Cup victory came in 2014.

“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” explained Michael Altieri, senior vice president of marketing, communications, and content for the Kings and AEG Sports.

The banner was covered up during the team’s first game of the season against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, which saw the Kings securing a 7- 4 history.

Posting on Twitter after the game, Kings mascot Bailey said: “We are undefeated when the Taylor Swift banner is covered up!”

Although it’ll be covered during the team’s games, the banner will remain in place for other events at the Staples Center.

The move has sparked inevitable comparisons to the Drake curse – which has seen major sports figures suffering humiliating losses after they were pictured with the Canadian rapper.

In one instance, Manchester City’s surprise defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League quarter final earlier this year came shortly after an evening where members of City’s first-team squad rubbed shoulders with the Toronto rapper at his Manchester gig.

Drake was also pictured with boxer Anthony Joshua who promised to “break the curse”. Only weeks later, though, Joshua lost his heavyweight titles in a shock defeat to Mexico’s Andy Ruiz Jr.

Italian team AS Roma also joked that they had “banned” their players from meeting Drake, in wake of the apparent curse.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has sparked speculation that she could play Glastonbury next year after announcing her first ever European festivals shows.