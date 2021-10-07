LA to require COVID vaccinations for indoor gigs

Los Angeles is enforcing the requirement of COVID vaccinations in indoor spaces, which includes music venues.

READ MORE: How you can do your bit to help save the future of live music

As of today (October 7), Los Angeles County now requires proof of at least one vaccine dose in order to enter indoor spaces including bars, wineries, nightclubs, and lounges. Proof of full vaccination will be mandatory from November 4.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles City Council has passed a new ordinance that comes into effect on November 4. It requires people to show proof of vaccination in order to enter indoor music venues, cinemas, coffee shops, gyms, shopping centres and many other facilities.

Advertisement

As Pitchfork reports further, LA city businesses that violate the new law will be subject to escalating fines, however, these will not be enforced until November 29. The mandate is intended to expire once the city lifts its emergency pandemic order.

Under this Los Angeles City rule, customers may submit written exemptions on the basis of religious beliefs or medical reasons but they can only use outdoor facilities.

Should no outdoor facilities be available, they may provide a recent negative COVID test to enter an indoor space. People who don’t have written exemptions or proof of vaccination will still be able to enter facilities briefly to pick up takeout orders or to use bathrooms.

Additionally, from November 4 the city law will require patrons of outdoor events with 5,000 or more people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. However, the county-wide law will apply to outdoor events with 10,000 people.

Business groups have raised concerns about potential confusion because Los Angeles County is imposing its own set of vaccination rules for many local businesses and their customers. The county order already applies within LA city limits, but Californian cities can expand on county orders for vaccine requirements [via the Los Angeles Times].

The moves, which echo mandates in New York City, differ from situations overseas such as in England.

Advertisement

For months the UK government touted plans for indoor venues and other establishments to require patrons to be fully vaccinated against COVID. However, the government has halted enforcing the rule in England, stressing that the option to unroll it remains in its power.