Los Angeles to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at bars and nightclubs

The county of Los Angeles has announced an order requiring all patrons and staff at indoor bars, nightclubs, lounges, wineries and breweries to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of entry.

Billboard reports that the order was announced by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday (September 15). It states that all patrons and employees must have received at least one dose of the vaccine by October 7, and both doses by November 4. Punters will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter any of the aforementioned venues.

The order also states that as of October 7, anybody attending or working at an outdoor “mega-event” (with a capacity of 10,000 or more attendees) will be required to show either proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test received within 72 hours. It comes as an update to a previous mandate requiring the same for indoor events with over 1,000 punters.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said: “We in public health believe that targeted vaccination mandates are an important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage in our county and ending the pandemic and we applaud the president, our governor, our Board of Supervisors, our cities and school districts, and business establishments across the county for creating additional safety at spaces where people are intermingling with targeted vaccination mandates.”

LA joins a growing number US cities enacting mandates that require guests to be vaccinated before entering indoor venues. New York City was the first, with its order being legislated at the start of August. New Orleans and San Francisco followed suit, with more joining the fray in subsequent weeks.

Several bands and artists have begun setting their own standards for vaccine requirements, such as the Foo Fighters and Spoon. As of October 4, Live Nation will require all artists, crew and attendees to show evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test, at its venues and upcoming festivals in the US.

Others have been less welcoming towards the prospect: Eric Clapton, for example, said in July that he will not perform any concerts that require proof of vaccination. Nicki Minaj also recently spoke out against mandated vaccinations, saying she’ll get vaccinated once she feels she’s “done enough research”.