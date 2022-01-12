Los Bitchos share whimsical music video for new single ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’

London-based band and NME 100 members Los Bitchos have shared ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’, the third single from their upcoming debut record, ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’.
‘Pista (Fresh Start)’ arrived on streaming platforms on January 11, along with a Tom Mitchell-directed music video that concludes a trilogy of visuals. The video kicks off with the quartet frolicking around a compound before they realise that they’re being stalked by a feline, human-sized creature.
Watch the music video for ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’ below.
Per a press statement, the band have revealed that the video drew inspiration from Italian horror filmmaker Dario Argento and the Are You Afraid Of The Dark? franchise.
“The video transports you to our life in witness protection following our game show/courtroom victory – the good life and new beginnings. Things aren’t quite what they seem though… We had so much fun shooting this video and didn’t want to leave our cosy, wholesome nest,” said Los Bitchos.
‘Pista (Fresh Start)’ follows November’s ‘Good To Go!’, which came with a music video starring Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos as a gameshow host, and October’s ‘Las Panteras’.
‘Let The Festivities Begin!’ is scheduled for release on February 4, 2022 via City Slang, and can be pre-saved/pre-ordered here.
Just last week, Los Bitchos were featured in the 2022 NME 100, which highlights essential emerging artists from across the world. NME’s Rhian Daly praised the band for their “intoxicating power that makes you feel like you’re permanently three shots deep”.
Next month, Los Bitchos will embark on an extensive UK and European tour in 2022 including a London headline show at The Scala – see dates below.
Los Bitchos’ UK and EU 2022 tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
15 – UK, Southampton, Joiners
16 – UK, Manchester, Gorilla
17 – UK, Leeds, Brudenell
18 – UK, Glasgow, Stereo
19 – UK ,York, The Crescent
20 – UK, Liverpool, District
22 – IRL, Dublin, Workman’s Club
24 – UK, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
25 – UK, Bristol, Exchange
26 – UK, Brighton, Patterns
27 – UK, Margate, Elsewhere
02 – UK, London, Scala
APRIL
07 – NL, Nijmegen, Merleyn
08 – NL, Amsterdam, Paradiso
09 – FR, Paris, La Maroquinerie
11 – FR, Bordeaux, Iboat
12 – ES, San Sebastian, Sala Dabadaba
13 – ES, Madrid, Moby Dick
15 – ES, Barcelona, Laut
16 – FR, Toulouse, Le Connexion
19 – IT, Milan, Magnolia
20 – CH, Zurich, Bogen F
21 – DE, Munich, Milla
23 – DE, Berlin, Urban Spree
24 – DE, Hamburg, Molotow
26 – SE, Stockholm, Hus7
27 – NO, Ingensteds, Oslo
28 – SE, Goteborg, Oceanen
29 – SE, Malmo, Plan B
30 – DK, Copenhagen, Stengade
MAY
02 – DK, Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
03 – BE, Brussels, Nuits Botanique
04 – FR, Lille, Aeronef
05 – FR, Rouen, Le 106
06 – FR, Rennes, Ubu
07 – FR, Amiens, La Lune des Pirates,
26 – DE, Berlin, Desertfest
27 – PL, Warsaw, Hydrozagadka
29 – CZ ,Prague, Chapeau Rouge
30 – HU, Budapest, Dürer Kert
31 – AT, Vienna, Fluc Wanne
JUNE
01 – DE, Augsburg, City Club
02 – DE, Schorndorf, Club Manufaktur
07 – ES, Barcelona, Primavera Sound
AUGUST
26 – FR, Paris, Rock En Seine